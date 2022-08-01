Cabinet Agrees to Concept Document for Sexual and Reproductive Health Policy

Cabinet has agreed to a concept document that is intended to lead to a sexual and reproductive health policy for Jamaica.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, in making the disclosure, noted that although the concept paper is in its preliminary stages, it represents a commitment to addressing the risks associated with sexual and reproductive health in the country.

“We are now at the stage where there is at least a document to facilitate a conversation, because the dynamics around sexual and reproductive health has changed significantly and in a very substantial way,” he said.

He informed that State Minister, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, has been tasked to lead much of the consultations and discussions on the issue in the months to come.

Dr. Tufton was addressing the Mandeville Regional Hospital’s baby-friendly certification ceremony on Friday (July 29).

It is also intended that the policy will help to bolster efforts to encourage more and safer births locally.

Dr. Tufton noted that ideally, the number of births per mother should be two or a little over two but noted that the rate is currently less than two, which is too low.

“It means that we have a population that is currently almost net neutral and on the verge of declining,” he said.

Citing statistics, Dr. Tufton indicated that last year 30,000 babies were born, with a neonatal mortality of 15 per cent, which is above the standard benchmark of between 10 and 12 per cent.

“It is going to be necessary to review the process because the direction we are going in creates some concerns for us,” he said, contending that the low birth rate will have significant socio-economic implications and “undermine our capacity to realise our full potential.”

He said that there are implications for the labour force and the nation’s competitiveness.

“This is not in keeping with the sustainable development goals and the human development goals that we planned and have locked in for ourselves based on the collaborations with our international agencies and local partners,” he added.

Dr. Tufton implored all expectant mothers to seek adequate pre and postnatal care, noting that some mothers are only turning up at a medical facility “when the baby is about to come out.”

“We have to do things to correct that and we are incentivising an efficient approach to infant pre and postnatal care and demonstrating its importance to the holistic development of our citizens and humanity,” the Minister said.