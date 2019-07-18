Buyers of Stolen Produce to be Targeted

Story Highlights The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries is on a new drive to target buyers and end users of stolen agricultural produce and livestock.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, said there will be a zero tolerance approach in this effort.

“If you cut off the market, I believe we will treat effectively with praedial larceny,” he said, while speaking to agricultural stakeholders at the joint Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Jamaica Red Poll and Jamaica Black Cattle Breeders Societies, at the Agro Investment Corporation on Minard Estate in Brown's Town, St Ann, on July 17.

“We are sending a clear signal that as a Ministry, we are going to be working with the police and we are going to be targeting the markets and the end users to ensure that we cut off the markets for goods which have been gotten through praedial larceny,” the State Minister said.

“For those who are in this business, ensure that you have your proof in relation to where you have purchased your meat. That is something we are going to be very strong on,” he added.

Mr. Green said the Ministry will be injecting significant resources to revitalise the Praedial Larceny Prevention Unit, where agricultural wardens engage and assist farmers in an effort to prevent the theft of agricultural produce and livestock.

“I think we have spoken enough about the issue of praedial larceny and now is the time for action,” he emphasised.

The activities of the joint AGM saw the launch of the Conservation of Jamaica’s Cattle Breeds Brochure and the handover of a semen bank.

The brochure was prepared in conjunction with the Ministry and the Cattle Breeders’ Society of Jamaica. The semen bank contains over 1,300 straws of semen of the Jamaica Red Poll breed.