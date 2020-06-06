Businesses in Resilient Corridor for Tourists to Undergo Training

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says that businesses operating within the COVID-19 Resilient Corridor will undergo extensive training and will not be allowed to open until they have been assessed by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

He said that the assessment will be done in a phased manner.

The Resilient Corridor will restrict the movement of visitors to the northern end of the island. It is part of measures but in place for the phased re-opening of the tourism sector come June 15.

“Tourist movement within this area will be controlled and they will not be allowed to leave the corridor,” Minster Bartlett said during a digital press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre on Friday (June 5).

“The corridor essentially moves from Negril along the main road areas…all the way to Port Antonio. All the properties on the beach side, so to speak, would be embraced in that corridor,” he noted.

Mr. Bartlett said that the corridor is designed to keep the workers and the country safe by only opening an area, where the Ministry has the capacity to train, manage and oversee.

“This is what we call a managed space so that we can track and trace and also we will be able to have ready access to whatever security and other measures that are needed,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bartlett said detailed operating protocols have been designed for each segment of the industry, which will guide businesses that are reopening.

“The protocols consider the worker in every activity they are meant to undertake in performing their functions. It provides guidance from the moment they arrive to the time they return home, all to ensure every risk that can be managed is being managed at all times,” he noted.

The Tourism Minister said TPDCo will play a lead role in ensuring compliance with the protocols.

Mr. Bartlett informed that the staff complement at the TPDCo Product Quality Control Department has been increased from 11 to 77 to undertake the work.