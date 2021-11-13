Businesses Encouraged to Embrace Sustainability Culture

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Mona GeoInformatics Institute, Dr. Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr, said new companies not embracing the culture of sustainability, risk becoming “inefficient”.

World Quality Week, which was established by the Chartered Quality Institute, is designed to recognise the contributions of quality professionals globally.

The National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ) is encouraging business stakeholders to incorporate a culture of sustainability within their entity’s operations.

This call comes against the background of the agency’s hosting of a webinar under the theme – ‘Sustainability: Improving Our Products, People and Planet”, on Friday (November 12).

The webinar aimed to evaluate the role of organisations in achieving sustainability while utilising quality management systems and standards.

Manager of the NCBJ, Navenia Wellington Ford, said companies that have been certified by the entity are on the right path to achieving sustainability.

“It is through the implementation of standards and moving to certification that our companies strengthen and move forward to building sustainability as a part of their corporate culture,” she said.

He pointed out that “culture speaks to where [procedures are] now ingrained into your behaviour, your attitude, and your practice.”

Dr. Lyew-Ayee said where this does not occur, “you’re not going to be able to grow, you’re not going to be able to scale out, [and] you’re not going to be able to make money properly and sustainably.”

It aims to increase worldwide awareness of the important contribution of quality towards organizational and national growth.