Business Advisors And MSME Facilitators Take Part In Master Class Training Sessions

Story Highlights Business advisors; micro, small and medium-sized enterprise (MSME) facilitators; consultants and business development organisations are benefiting from two-day master class training sessions.

The sessions are being held under the Moody’s SME lending Training Programme, on March 5 and 6, at the Joan Duncan School of Entrepreneurship Leadership and Ethics, at the University of Technology (UTech).

Director of Projects and Programmes, MSME Division at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Clifford Spencer, who addressed the opening today (March 5), noted that MSME financing and capacity building are important to growing the sector.

“When we say that MSME financing is an issue, we can’t just look at the fact that loan rates are what they are; we have to look at how we underwrite the loans and we have to look at how we meet our clients and where they are in terms of underwriting loans,” he said.

Mr. Spencer further pointed out that the Government has recognised the important role of improving access to money for MSMEs.

“We are quite aware we need to do more to ensure that our MSMEs get financing. We also need to look at intensifying our strategies and we need to also look at how our underwriters are performing. It’s not easy to meet our clients when they have certain deficiencies … but it is incumbent on us to try and meet them and to see how best we can help,” he said.

At the end of the sessions, it is expected that the participants will be better able to support MSME clients by strengthening their own internal and national strategies to drive competitiveness, productivity, and viability, using world-class orderly practices.

The event is hosted by Business Works Limited.