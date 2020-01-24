Bus For Primary School In North Central Clarendon

Story Highlights Students of Richmond Park Primary School in North Central Clarendon will soon be able to travel in comfort to and from school, with the purchase of a new school bus, courtesy of the Government of Japan.

The Japanese Government has provided the school with grant funding of US$67,985 (J$8 million), which will go towards the purchase of a 29-seater Coaster bus.

A contract to formalise the arrangement was signed at the National Heroes Circle offices of the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information in downtown Kingston on Thursday (January 23).

The financial assistance is being provided under the Japanese Government’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots and Human Security Project.

In his address at the ceremony, Minister with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Karl Samuda, expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan “for their continuous support in education”.

He noted that the purchase of the vehicle will facilitate children having easier access to education, noting that with this new transportation arrangement in place, it will ensure regular attendance at school.

“The students will get to school fresh and ready to learn… and they’ll be taken home. So, they’ll be in a much more conducive atmosphere for learning,” the Minister said.

“This is going to make a big difference to the community; it’s going to make a big difference to the success of the children,” he added.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for North Central Clarendon and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Pearnel Charles Sr., also thanked the Japanese Government on behalf of his constituents

“Education is the most important tool, and the most important column in the project of development, and we are very proud that you are contributing to that,” he said, assuring that the Japanese Government’s investment will be protected.

For his part, Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica, His Excellency Hiromasa Yamazaki, noted that the agreement indicates genuine commitment by the people and the Government of Japan to assist Jamaica to further enhance the education for its young citizens.

“We value the importance of education and strongly believe that empowering people through education plays an essential role towards the equitable and sustainable socio-economic development of our partner countries, such as Jamaica,” he said.

In the meantime, Chairman of the school, Merleta Copeland; and Principal, Delwyn Gordon, both expressed appreciation for the bus, noting that it will greatly alleviate the challenge of inadequate and unreliable transportation normally experienced by students who attend the institution located in a remote area.

According to Ms. Copeland, about 70 per cent of the students have to walk to and from school at a distance of more than three miles daily.