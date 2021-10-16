Bureau of Standards Recognises Outstanding and Long-serving Staff

The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) has recognised 52 staff members for long service and sterling work.

At the entity’s virtual Long Service and Awards Function held on Wednesday (October 13), awards were presented to outstanding performers for the 2020 calendar year, and long-serving employees and retirees for the 2019/2020 and the 2020/2021 fiscal periods.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn, in his address commended the honourees, noting that they embody the theme for the function, ‘Integrity, Service and Excellence’.

He said that through the hard work and dedication of the awards recipients, the BSJ has been able to facilitate business development and trade, and support consumer protection through the provision of standardisation, metrology, conformity assessment, training, and technical advisory services.

Minister Dunn noted that it is important to celebrate outstanding employees, as true appreciation will connect team efforts to the vision and mission of any organisation.

“Therefore, it is important that we seek every opportunity to provide our employees with the recognition, appreciation and resources they need to deliver on the tasks that ultimately create stronger, more viable entities and contribute positively to the overall development of our nation,” he said.

Keynote speaker, Vernon Derby, also hailed the awardees for their years of service to the Bureau, adding that the quality of their work will help to set a foundation that will improve the country’s economy.