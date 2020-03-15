Bull Bay Residents Advised To Stay At Home During Quarantine

Story Highlights Residents of the Seven and Eight Miles communities of Bull Bay in St. Andrew, are being reminded to stay at home unless authorised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The Ministry is also reminding residents to refrain from going to the check points because the security personnel do not have the authority to allow them to leave. Persons requiring medical attention should call 888- ONE LOVE (663-5683).

Under the quarantine order, access to and from the communities will be restricted for the next 14 days and the extent of the spread of the virus will be assessed and the necessary treatment applied.

Residents of the Seven and Eight Miles communities of Bull Bay in St. Andrew, are being reminded to stay at home unless authorised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The communities have been placed under quarantine to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

This follows a Declaration Order by Prime Minister, the Hon. Andrew Holness designating the entire island a disaster area, under the Disaster Risk Management Act. The decision was taken after a number of persons, who are linked to the first person who tested positive for the virus (patient zero) started showing symptoms that suggested that they are ill or becoming ill.

The Ministry is also reminding residents to refrain from going to the check points because the security personnel do not have the authority to allow them to leave. Persons requiring medical attention should call 888- ONE LOVE (663-5683).

Community members can report illnesses or concerns by calling the toll-free number, 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683), or 888-754-7792, 876-542-5998, 876-542-6007, or 876-542- 6006.

They can also contact the Ministry via email@ covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.

Under the quarantine order, access to and from the communities will be restricted for the next 14 days and the extent of the spread of the virus will be assessed and the necessary treatment applied.

Meanwhile, the Ministry is advising that persons continue to wash their hands with soap and water; keep more than 1 metre (three feet) away from other people; cover the mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing and then discarding it; and resisting the urge to touch the face.