Buff Bay Tax Office Reopened at New Location

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) reopened the doors of the Buff Bay Tax Office at its new location Shop #1, Sam’s Plaza, 7 Thompson Avenue, Buff Bay Portland on Thursday August 3, 2023. The new location which operates Mon. – Wed. (8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) and Thurs. – Fri. (8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.) to the public, provides improved service offerings to include seating for waiting and for persons conducting taxpayer service business. Additionally, the Authority has designed the banking hall to promote increased service efficiency, and improved customer traffic movement. Other services include business-related and Property Tax payments, motor vehicle documentation services, Traffic Ticket, TRN and TCC services among others.
The reopening of the new location is a welcomed happening in the community, as several persons made good on the resumption of services in Buff Bay. Constance Jones was among the first customers to visit the Tax Office to conduct business. Mrs. Jones stated, “It’s unbelievable that the Office has reopened, I had to pinch myself to confirm if it was real. I am happy to see familiar faces and I don’t have to travel to Annotto Bay or Port Antonio, the Tax Office is back in my home town. I am very happy for this”.
The original location closed in 2018 due to irreparable deterioration caused in large part by the environmental conditions and the original construction material. Staff were redeployed to nearby Annotto Bay and Port Antonio Tax Offices, while the Authority worked to identify and retrofit a more suitable temporary location.
The Tax Authority is in the process of making preparations for the execution of a long-term plan of rebuilding an office at the original site, while exploring the unique environmental considerations, and the mitigation strategies involved in the office’s reconstruction.
Persons may contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) toll-free for further information or assistance.