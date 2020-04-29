BSJ Wants Samples Of Sanitisers For Testing

Story Highlights The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) and National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA) are encouraging manufacturers, distributors and importers of hand sanitisers to take in a sample of their product for conformity testing and validation of the integrity of product content.

Hand sanitisers pulled from the market by the NCRA in their market surveillance activities also resulted in a high degree of non-conformity with labelling regulations.

The BSJ is the Government’s facilitator of business development and guardians of public health and safety, to provide the requisite guidance through the use of standards and conformity testing in the development of these products.

They are being requested to share samples with the BSJ and NCRA by the close of business today (April 29).

According to the BSJ, more local manufacturers have now entered the market in response to the demand for hand sanitiser products as a result of the efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The BSJ said it has conducted a number of tests of hand sanitiser products on the market and has found that there are several products that have not met the minimum 60 per cent alcohol content requirement, as recommended.

Hand-sanitiser products should contain a minimum of 60 per cent alcohol as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to be effective in disease prevention.

