BSJ to Develop Standards for Various Industries

Story Highlights The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) will be focused on developing standards for various industries during the new fiscal year.

Some 65 standards for products and services in the building/construction, cannabis, bamboo and castor oil industries are scheduled for completion.

This is stated in the 2019/20 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure.

The BSJ will also be collaborating with other government entities under the Enterprise Development for Export Growth Programme (Export Max III) to facilitate the improved competitiveness of medium, small and micro enterprises.

Export Max III aims to provide capacity-building and market penetration support to exporters and export-ready enterprises.

In addition, the BSJ will be expanding its online training offerings from two to four to include ISO 9001 – Quality Management and ISO 45001 – Occupational Health and Safety.

The entity will also facilitate re-establishment of the Time and Frequency Laboratory to provide traceability and calibration services to sectors that rely on such measurements, for example, telecommunications and banking.

The agency has forecast a surplus of $33.82 million for the new fiscal year, up from $48.22 million in 2018/19.

The BSJ was established in 1969 under the Standards Act, and has responsibility for the Weights and Measures Act and the Processed Foods Act.

The entity tests, analyses and certifies a variety of raw materials, components, and finished products on behalf of consumers, manufacturers, importers and exporters.

BSJ provides services in the areas of quality control, calibration, metrology, training, and technical information, and is a contact point for a number of international organisations in matters pertaining to trade and standards.