BSJ Revises Standards For Building Blocks And Ready-Mixed Concrete

The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) has revised two Standards that stipulate specifications for building blocks and ready-mixed concrete, two key construction components.

The JS 25 2011 Jamaican Standard Specification for hollow concrete blocks and the JS 133 2015 Jamaican Standard Specification for ready-mixed concrete were launched during a digital ceremony on Tuesday (March 15), under the theme ‘Building Solid Foundations with Standards’.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, who has portfolio responsibility for the BSJ, said the launch was timely, against the background of data from the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) indicating an estimated 6.4 per cent increase in construction activities for the October to December 2021 quarter.

Senator Hill also highlighted data showing a 16.4 per cent increase in the sales of construction-related inputs, including hardware, building supplies and electrical goods.

“This is confirming what we are seeing all over this country every day, [that] there is significant growth in the construction sector of our economy,” the Minister stated.

He said the buildings will be homes to many, and thousands of persons will conduct business in those designated for commercial use.

“The health and safety of every individual who lives, works, or undertakes transactions in these spaces depend on whether the construction items and materials meet required specifications. The standards for blocks, concrete, aggregates, and steel [therefore] form the foundation for everything else,” the Minister added.

Senator Hill maintained that Standards impact organisations and economies and are integral to the nation’s growth and development.

“It is critical that at every level of our society, we incorporate best-in-class standards to enhance our planning, project implementation and safety requirements. The value of standards is immeasurable. They allow people from all across the world to confidently produce items that can be utilised anywhere under internationally agreed guidelines and conditions,” he said.

The Minister argued that as Jamaica seeks to engage more foreign investors to do business locally, everything done must be established on a “common language and way of doing business” to ensure integrity, fair play and expected good results.

Against this background, he commended the BSJ for its ongoing efforts to “carefully scrutinise the catalogue of current standards and for prioritising the development and review of standards to support various industries and business sectors”.

Senator Hill encouraged construction industry stakeholders to use the latest BSJ Standards “[and] not to cut corners with the process of making these hollow concrete blocks or with the ready-mixed concrete”.

He further urged them to utilise the services available from the BSJ, “to build on the firm foundation these Standards lay out”.

In his remarks, BSJ Executive Director, Dr. Velton Gooden, said the two newly revised Standards were prioritised for review by the agency’s Building and Associated Materials Technical Committee, given the construction sector’s vital contribution to Jamaica’s economic development.

“The BSJ is cognisant that the national focus is to build a more resilient Jamaica, especially as we navigate the aftermath of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. So, it is imperative that we play our role by implementing the Standards and providing the technical support necessary to achieve this goal,” he said.

The Executive Director contended that the Standards “will be ‘concrete’ pillars, supporting the continued growth and development of the local construction industry”, while noting that the BSJ anticipated full stakeholder support for these.

“This support will not only enhance the planning and development of your projects but you will underscore the efforts of the BSJ and the Government and our parent Ministry – the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce – in ensuring consumer safety and quality building materials,” Dr. Gooden added.