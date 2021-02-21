BSJ Renames Office Spaces for Distinguished Past Employees

Story Highlights During a virtual ceremony on Thursday (Feb. 18), the agency formally dedicated the James Kerr Chemistry Laboratory; Tweedsmuir Mitchell Mass Metrology Laboratory; John Milne Metallurgy Laboratory; Marguerite Domville Packaging Laboratory; and Ashton Watson Standards Development Meeting Room.

BSJ Executive Director, Hopeton Herron, in his remarks, said that the five honourees “represent the BSJ’s best”, with some of them giving over 40 years of committed service to the organisation.

The Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) has paid tribute to five of its distinguished past employees by remaining office spaces in their honour.

During a virtual ceremony on Thursday (Feb. 18), the agency formally dedicated the James Kerr Chemistry Laboratory; Tweedsmuir Mitchell Mass Metrology Laboratory; John Milne Metallurgy Laboratory; Marguerite Domville Packaging Laboratory; and Ashton Watson Standards Development Meeting Room.

John Milne and Ashton Watson are being honoured posthumously.

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Hon. Audley Shaw, who addressed the function, said that the honourees are deserving of the recognistion.

He noted that their work has had a far-reaching impact, touching many areas of the country’s productive sectors.

“These stellar individuals have contributed not only to the development of the BSJ but also to national development. These individuals, who have given of themselves so wholeheartedly through careers spanning decades, allow other Jamaicans to benefit from their life’s work,” he said.

He also commended the BSJ “for identifying these distinguished past employees, who made noteworthy contributions to the organisation.”

BSJ Executive Director, Hopeton Herron, in his remarks, said that the five honourees “represent the BSJ’s best”, with some of them giving over 40 years of committed service to the organisation.

“These are the BSJ’s heroes, who laboured long and hard in these halls, committed to giving the very best of who they are in serving this organisation and the country. To those who paved the way and made the path easier for us who follow, we say ‘thank you’,” he said.

The five honourees were chosen from a pool of 11 nominees, who were evaluated by a selection committee and approved by the Standards Council.