Bridge To Be Built On Troy To Oxford Main Road In Trelawny

The Government is to undertake construction of a replacement bridge located on the Troy to Oxford main road on the Trelawny/Manchester border in the 2022/23 fiscal year.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Hon. Everald Warmington, made the disclosure during a tour of South Trelawny on Wednesday, March 9.

The bridge collapsed in August 2021 following the passage of Tropical Storm Grace, cutting off scores of residents from both parishes as well as those living in the nearby Balaclava community in St. Elizabeth.

“The Technical Service Department in the Ministry and the National Works Agency (NWA) are now doing the design. So, once the design is completed and we price it, we then move from there to tender,” Mr. Warmington explained.

However, he indicated that the new bridge will have to be constructed over a two-year budget cycle, given the scope of work involved.

“Also, with the construction of the bridge, we are looking at river training. Some was done before, so what we do now is to continue that river training up to the [new] bridge. We are going to include river training as part of the programme this year,” Mr. Warmington outlined.

In the meantime, the Minister stated that the Government is looking to repair several roadways in the parish, including a breakaway along the Stettin main road as well as Phase Two of the Jackson Town to Ulster Spring road rehabilitation project.

For her part, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Member of Parliament for Trelawny South, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, pointed out that the completion of a new bridge on the Troy to Oxford main road will improve the people’s standard of living.

Mrs. Dalrymple-Philibert said she is also pleased that roads in the parish will be repaired.