PM Breaks Ground For Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project March 3

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, is to break ground tomorrow (March 3), for the Port Royal Street Coastal Revetment Project, at Breezy Castle Sports Centre, downtown Kingston, beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The project is being done through the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (DVRP), with a loan from the World Bank.

According to a release from JSIF, the objective of the project is to enhance the resilience of the Port Royal Street corridor to the adverse effects of natural disasters and climate risks.

The corridor is an integral part of the east-west transportation network in the Kingston Metropolitan Area. The project aims to create protective infrastructure from the effects of storm surges, which have been projected to be impacted by climate change.

The scope of work will be on the coastline from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade building to the Rae Town Fishing Village, and will include the installation of one kilometre of composite seawall and armour stone revetment structure, upgrading of drainage and the rehabilitation and raising of one kilometre of the existing roadway.

Additional works include the construction of a 4.7 metre-wide boardwalk to improve the site’s aesthetics and promote recreational activity along the shoreline, and the creation of a 80-metre fishing beach for fishermen who currently berth their vessels along the shoreline.