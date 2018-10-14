BPO Training now Available at Trench Town Polytechnic College

Regional Director at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (third left) and Member of Parliament for South St. Andrew, Mark Golding (second left), cut the ribbon to officially open the iTELBPO Smart Academy, at the Trench Town Polytechnic College (TTPC), on October 11. Principal of the College, Dr. Dosseth Edwards-Watson, is at left. At right is Head of Training at iTELBPO Smart Solutions, Shurland Buchanan. + - Photo: Mark Bell Regional Director at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe (third left) and Member of Parliament for South St. Andrew, Mark Golding (second left), cut the ribbon to officially open the iTELBPO Smart Academy, at the Trench Town Polytechnic College (TTPC), on October 11. Principal of the College, Dr. Dosseth Edwards-Watson, is at left. At right is Head of Training at iTELBPO Smart Solutions, Shurland Buchanan.



Opportunities for certification in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) training are now available at the Trench Town Polytechnic College (TTPC), in St. Andrew.

The college commenced the training in early September, as part of their Associate Degree programme, in partnership with the Montego Bay based iTELBPO Smart Solutions, which is the largest home-grown BPO entity in the region.

Principal of the institution, Dr. Dosseth Edwards-Watson, says one of the most exciting aspects of the venture is the work-study initiative, which gives students who meet specific criteria, the opportunity to engage in a study and earn programme.

The Principal was speaking at a media launch of the training initiative, on October 11, at the TTPC.

“We are totally grateful to iTEL, as we have some youngsters who are raring to go. There is such a wealth of talent in Trench Town,” Dr. Edwards-Watson said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for South St. Andrew, Mark Golding, told the gathering that he is pleased with the partnership to offer the training, and that young people should be encouraged “to get involved and take advantage of this training and education.”

“We are executing a good idea which will benefit both sides in the partnership, and everybody should make this work, because outsourcing is an important part of the economy, and Jamaica has a competitive edge in the sector,” Mr. Golding said.

For her part, Regional Director at the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Kasan Troupe, said with the training being offered, the “Brand Trench Town is going to be lifted even higher.”

“Young people, you are being given this opportunity, take it seriously,” Dr. Troupe urged, while pledging the Ministry’s support for the continued development of the college.

Chairman of the institution, Dr. Joan Spencer-Ernandez, said the college is a winner, and lauded iTELBPO Smart Solutions, for “demonstrating confidence in our ability to effectively deliver this programme, and in our students to be successful as they take on this challenge.”

Head of Training at the BPO company, Shurland Buchanan, noted that their commitment is to “train and nurture these future graduates.”

Located at Eighth Street at the site of the former Trench Town High School, the multi-disciplinary community college provides a holistic curriculum that is designed to give students a competitive edge.