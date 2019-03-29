BPIAJ Stages Symposium and Expo

Story Highlights President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ), Gloria Henry, says the second staging of Outsource2Jamaica (O2J) Symposium & Expo, to be held in Montego Bay in April, will provide a linkages platform aimed at connecting service providers and vendors with industry practitioners.

“This will give service providers and vendors the opportunity to showcase their products and services and engage in business activities,” she said, while speaking at a pre-conference mingle on Thursday (March 28) at the Montego Bay Free Zone in St. James.

The symposium and expo will be hosted by the BPIAJ on April 11 and 12 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James, under the theme ‘Global Services: Transforming Processes, People and Culture’.

“Through various presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions, we aim to deliver an amazing array of opportunities. We will be providing a comprehensive understanding of the process, pitfalls and the lessons learned in starting and operating your own business processing outsourcing (BPO) company,” Ms. Henry continued.

She further informed that the symposium and expo will continue to help sustain the growth and exposure of the BPO sector and expand knowledge process outsourcing (KPO).

“The nature of outsourcing2Jamaica is unique. It brings together all parts of the outsourcing sector to reflect on what each element contributes and further enables sector growth and national development,” the President said.

Ms. Henry emphasised that the recently launched Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) US$15-million-funded Global Services Skills (GSS) project, which aims to upskill and prepare industry workers for higher value-added GSS Information Technology (IT)-enabled activities, will be a key feature at the event.

“We are going to highlight the need for the upskilling and reskilling of the workforce, the platform to create access to higher-value jobs,” she said.

For his part, Director with responsibility for BPO and Hospitality at Cable and Wireless (C&W) Business Jamaica, Andrew Fazio, said Outsource2Jamaica will benefit the country by selling it as an outsource provider to the world.

“In the 20-plus years since the introduction of the sector to Jamaica, the country has grown to become an in-demand nearshore location for business process Outsourcing. We have a strong future when it comes to this kind of industry,” Ms. Henry argued.

The major sponsors of the O2J symposium and expo are itelBPO Smart Solutions and Cable and Wireless (C&W) Business, which are two leaders in the local BPO sector.