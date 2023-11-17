Boys’ Day at Dinthill Technical High on Friday

The Dinthill Technical High School in St. Catherine will host its second Boys’ Empowerment Day on Friday, November 17.

On the day, the more than 600 male students at the institution will partake in several activities under the theme ‘Dare To Be Different – There Is Purpose In Me’.

Speaking in an interview with JIS News, Guidance Counsellor at Dinthill Technical, Mark Auguste, who is also President of the Jamaica Association of Guidance Counsellors in Education for region six, said the purpose of the day is to empower the students and “show them how to transition from boys to men”.

“We have done surveys at the institution and also based on observation, we realised that our boys are in need of mentorship. They lack confidence and they have a challenge knowing how to interact and have healthy relationships, which is why we are having Boys’ Day,” he noted.

The event will begin with a general session, titled ‘How to Become a Man’, led by past student Natawah Dixon, who will engage the boys in discussions on how to overcome the various challenges they face.

University of the West Indies (UWI) lecturer, Dr. Kadamawe Knife, will conduct a session on money management and the stock market with the upper-school boys, while past student and St. Catherine High School teacher,

Jermaine Johnson, will speak to the lower school boys on dating etiquette, including how to treat the opposite sex and how to be a gentleman.

During the afternoon segment, the students will participate in fun activities such as football, domino, arm wrestling, dancing and DJ competitions.

There will also be giveaways and prizes.