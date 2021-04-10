Booking Vaccination Appointment Online is Easy

Booking a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination appointment online through the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ website is easy and convenient, with the process taking about five minutes.

As at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday (April 8), the Ministry began scheduling appointments for persons 60 years and older.

Also able to register to receive the vaccine are staff members of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB), Passport Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Jamaica Customs Agency, tourism workers, teachers and other employees of educational institutions.

Once persons visit the Ministry’s website at www.moh.gov.jm, they are required to click on the ‘APPLY HERE FOR COVID-19 VACCINATIONS’ button on the top right corner of the page, which will take them to the vaccination scheduler.

The applicant then enters a mobile phone number as directed and a One-Time Password (OTP) will be sent to the phone via SMS. The applicant has to enter the code on the site to authenticate the account.

The next step is to fill in the information requested, which includes the applicant’s full name, address, gender and date of birth, then select a vaccination centre and the most convenient date and time to receive the vaccine.

An SMS confirmation of the appointment will be sent to the applicant’s phone.

Persons are required to arrive at the selected vaccination centre 15 minutes before the time of the appointment and take along the requisite national identification or a letter from a Justice of the Peace (JP) to verify their age.

Persons 60 years and older are permitted to bring along one caregiver to the appointment.

A vaccination appointment can also be scheduled by calling the National Vaccination Hotline at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Members of the public are reminded that they are not fully protected until they have received the second dose of the vaccine and, as such, they should continue to observe all the infection prevention and control measures.

These include wearing a mask, maintaining a social distance of six feet or more, frequently washing hands with soap and water and to hand sanitise.