BOJ Appoints Two New Deputy Governors

The Bank of Jamaica (BoJ) has announced the appointment of two new Deputy Governors.

In a statement on Tuesday (January 29), the BoJ said Chief of its Banking and Market Operations Division, Natalie Haynes, and the institution’s Supervision Evaluation Expert, E. George Roper, have been promoted to the Executive Management Team, effective February 18, 2019.

In her new position, Mrs. Haynes, who is a member of the Senior Management Team, will have strategic oversight for the BoJ’s two new portfolios – Banking, Depository and Currency Operations, and Financial Markets Infrastructure.

Mr. Roper, who leads the BoJ-coordinated National Risk Assessment Programme, will have responsibility for strategic oversight of Finance and Administration, and the Information Technology and Records Management portfolios.

The tenure of both appointees will each span five years.