Board Being Established To Better Serve Small Ruminant Industry

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Floyd Green, says the National Livestock Development Board is being established to better serve the small ruminant industry.

He said the entity will replace the Jamaica Dairy Development Board, with increased reach for the farming sector of dairy, beef and other interests.

Making his contribution to the 2021/2022 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday (May 13), the Minister outlined several of the benefits under the improvement plan.

“It will embrace the wider livestock sector… planning, promoting, facilitating and coordinating an accelerated development of the livestock and dairy industries,” he told the House.

Mr. Green added that the development will also include widening of the focus from strictly goat meat production to include milk and milk products, such as cottage cheese.

Other improved services will include implementation of a herd management and animal registration system for small ruminants, establishment of a scientific milk production mechanism, product diversification through research and introduction of new technology.

A Beef Producers Co-operative will be created to operate its own multispecies abattoir and process and market specialised cuts to the hotel, restaurant and supermarket sector.

“Another key initiative will be capacity building of all stakeholders through the promotion and strengthening of all the groups in the sector. We will create an enabling environment for product diversification and improve alignment of the value chain for increased returns to farmers,” Minister Green said.