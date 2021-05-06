Blue Ocean Strategy Will Reset Tourism Sector – Bartlett

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says that the Blue Ocean Strategy will play a major role in resetting Jamaica’s tourism industry.

He explained that the strategy calls for the creation of business models that depart from traditional models based on competition and standardisation.

“It will see our Ministry pursuing enhanced value-creation through product differentiation and diversification, which will allow destination Jamaica to open up new markets and create new demand in a unique and uncontested space,” he noted.

Minister Bartlett was addressing a recent Think Tank held at the agency’s head office in Kingston.

He said that over the long-term, a vital component of the strategy will involve strengthening the systems for tourism zoning and theming, so that the unique characteristics of each destination area will be preserved and enhanced to support their own distinct brand appeal.

“We will be resetting Jamaica’s tourism and we will identify and establish innovative policies, systems, protocols, and standards that assure our visitors a safer, secure, and seamless experience. This is while building out a new national tourism model based on a diversified portfolio of unique and authentic attractions and activities that draw heavily on Jamaica’s natural and cultural assets,” said Minister Bartlett.

He further indicated that with the Blue Ocean Strategy, the production and consumption pattern of tourism will be changed in favour of a heavier level of retention of the US dollar in the Jamaican space while at the same time creating more jobs.

“By applying the Blue Ocean Strategy to reset tourism, the sector will, within the first two years, return to its pre-COVID-19 performance with arrivals and economic returns,” Minister Bartlett added.