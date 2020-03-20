$1.2 Billion Budgeted For Jamaica Eye

Story Highlights The Government will be ramping up the mounting of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at locations across the island under Jamaica Eye.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said that $1.2 billion has been set aside in the 2020/21 Budget for the supply and installation of cameras, servers and software for ongoing project activities.

The money will also be used to acquire radio communication and dispatch equipment.

The Government will be ramping up the mounting of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at locations across the island under Jamaica Eye.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said that $1.2 billion has been set aside in the 2020/21 Budget for the supply and installation of cameras, servers and software for ongoing project activities.

The money will also be used to acquire radio communication and dispatch equipment.

“We are going to put cameras everywhere. We are committed to doing that and we are building out the infrastructure to be able to accommodate that,” Mr. Holness said in his contribution to the 2020/21 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 19.

He noted that Jamaica Eye has reaped significant success, with the project supporting several investigations by the police.

“Recently, the police conducted an operation, which saw the arrest of five young men, the recovery of weapons and ammunition; that was significantly aided by Jamaica Eye,” Mr. Holness said.

He noted that “for the past 10 years, we have been talking about cameras; we have been talking about purpose-built police cars; we have been talking about station diaries; we have been talking about improving the work conditions of policemen. We, this Government, this Administration has done it – we are not talking about it”.

Jamaica Eye falls under Plan Secure Jamaica (PSJ), which is a comprehensive and integrated approach that will lead to sustainable transformation for enduring law and order.