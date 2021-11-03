BGLC Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Sensitisation Session For Staff

Staff at the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) recently benefited from a sensitisation session on COVID-19 vaccines.

Director, Human Resources and Administration, BGLC, Sandra Antonio, told JIS News that hosting the session was BGLC’s way of equipping its staff with accurate information about the COVID-19 vaccines, which in turn will help them “to make informed decisions to protect themselves, families and each other against COVID-19”.

She further indicated that the health and safety of all staff is important, especially during this time when the nation battles with the pandemic.

Mrs. Antonio informed that the Commission thought it necessary to provide its staff with “expert advice” on the subject matter, and as such, General Practitioner at Pure Jamaica Healthcare, Dr. Jordan Eaton, was brought in to be the guest speaker at its sensitisation session.

In his presentation, titled ‘COVID-19 Vaccines: Facts vs Fiction’, Dr. Eaton debunked the myths associated with the vaccines, noting that “social media and google have made everyone experts”.

He emphasised that “the only way to get back to any sense of normality is to vaccinate”.

Dr. Eaton pointed out that the data on hand supports vaccination against the COVID-19 virus.

He noted, also, that getting vaccinated is the current recommendation from all government bodies in the world.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Antonio indicated that the BGLC has in place COVID-19 protocols, which are observed as a standard, including work from home, wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitisation, among others.

The BGLC is the regulator for Jamaica’s gaming industry. Its mandate includes oversight of the operation of betting, gaming and the conduct of lotteries. The Commission grants permits, licences and approvals to persons or entities considered fit and proper to conduct betting, gaming and lottery activities.

The Commission also protects the public from unfair, unscrupulous and illegal gambling activities, while encouraging those who participate in gambling to always practise responsible gaming.