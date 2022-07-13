BGLC Extends Application Deadline for Tertiary Education Grant

The deadline for the submission of applications for the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission’s (BGLC) Tertiary Education Grant has been extended to Friday, July 22.
Applications should be completed online via the application portal, which is accessible through the BGLC’s website at www.bglc.gov.jm.
The online process requires persons to do an eligibility check before they can access the application form. Once the eligibility criteria are met, applicants are expected to upload supporting documents, enter personal details, two references and submit the application along with the writing assignment.
For the writing assignment, students are required to complete a 500-word essay on the topic: ‘Parents play a critical role in guiding children to avoid gambling’. It should outline strategies that parents can employ to protect children under 18 years from the potential harm of underage gambling.
The BGLC Tertiary Education Grant is available to full-time first to fourth-year undergraduates, no older than 26 years as at September 2022, who are enrolled at an accredited local tertiary institution and have a grade point average (GPA) of at least 2.75.
The grant is a contribution towards tuition fees and will see 300 students receiving $60,000 each, an increase from previous years.
Since the Tertiary Education Grant was launched in 2014, the BGLC has invested more than $86 million to assist more than 1,500 students.
For further assistance, persons can send a WhatsApp message to 876-224-2452, direct message via Instagram @bglcja, email to info@bglc.gov.jm or call at 876-630-1353.