BERT’S Auto Parts Foundation Awards Outstanding PEP Students

Thirty-five students who performed outstandingly in this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations have received financial assistance through the Bert’s Auto Parts Foundation.

Of the total, 32 students received grants of $50,000 while three were awarded scholarships valued $250,000 each.

They were awarded during the Foundation’s inaugural presentation ceremony at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday (August 22).

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, commended the students for their excellent academic performances and encouraged them to continue focusing on their studies.

She also lauded the teachers for playing an important role in preparing the students for the exams and the parents for providing emotional support to guide their children.

Mrs. Williams encouraged the parents to continue working with the children to achieve further academic success.

Additionally, the Minister commended the Foundation for its philanthropic efforts and investing in the students’ secondary education.

“Each year, the Government gives scholarships to the top-performing PEP students… but we love to see corporate Jamaica doing it as well,” she said.

Mrs. Williams reported that there were significant improvements in student performance in several subjects of this year’s PEP exams, compared to the pre-COVID-19 results in 2019.

Figures from the Ministry show that 57 per cent of students were categorised as ‘proficient’ or ‘highly proficient’ this year in Mathematics, as against 41 per cent in 2019.

Mrs. Wiliams said notable improvements were also recorded for Language Arts, Science, and Social Studies, relative to 2019.

She advised that the Ministry will continue implementing programmes to assist students who were in the beginning or developing categories.

A total of 18,451 males and 17,653 females sat this year’s PEP exams.

Bert’s Auto Parts Director, Bert Tomlinson Jr., encouraged the top performers to strive continuously for excellence.

Marketing Manager, Waynette Strachan, urged the students to continue taking their studies seriously as they matriculate to high school.

Bert’s Auto Parts is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.