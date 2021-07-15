Behavioural Science Professionals Invited To Volunteer For SSIP

The Dispute Resolution Foundation (DRF) is encouraging professionals with backgrounds in the behavioural sciences, to volunteer for the School Suspension Intervention Programme (SSIP).

The programme aims to equip youth, including those who are at risk of suspension, have been suspended and those in need of intervention with critical tools, to address conflicts and to promote development.

Manager for Youth Services and Administration at the DRF, Cherrol Taylor, said the official capacity of the programme consists of three main positions.

“I can say that there are three persons – an Administrator and two Youth Peace Facilitators. But luckily, we have practicum students who will come to us who probably are studying Social Work or Psychology for instance, and they are willing to give us some of their time. So, that is quite helpful,” Mrs. Taylor said.

In an interview with JIS News, she also said the SSIP serves as a practicum placement site for some persons.

“We have done that for the Northern Caribbean University, University of the West Indies and the University of Technology, so some of those persons we’ve had them as part of the programme. We’ve also had others who have matriculated, where they are successful beneficiaries of the programme, they come back and want to mentor others too. They get quite active in the programme asking to help,” she explained.

The Manager encouraged persons who are suitably qualified to lend their time and expertise to youth development.

“If you have a knack for motivating or inspiring, yes, persons can volunteer. But we can’t allow anybody to just come in and meet with children. That’s not how it works, because we have to protect our children at all costs. We do appreciate those with a background in behavioural science, to step up and come forward to assist as best as they possibly can with the knowledge that they have. Come and gain some experience with us,” Mrs. Taylor said.

She added that persons would go through an orientation and training process before being able to meet with children who are part of the programme.

“We have a large cadre of graduates from last year and this year in behavioural science who are probably not working right now. So, if you can give us some hours a week or whatever works for you, we would be most grateful,” she said.

Meanwhile, the SSIP has continued to build critical relationships with children and parents virtually.

Mrs. Taylor said sessions have shifted to an online platform since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For our students who may not have data, we do it over the phone or just call them straight. For instance, we call them on WhatsApp and do the video calls there or we call them straight and have our sessions with them. It’s also more than just having those sessions. It involves building a relationship with these children because sometimes they are not trusting of the parents or they may not have friends they trust. To be able to develop that trust with them is something that’s really special,” she noted.

For more details on the work of the SSIP, persons can contact 876-960-6160, email drf@drfja.org or WhatsApp 876-339-0333.