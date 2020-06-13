Beaches and Rivers Will Remain Open Until June 30

The Government has extended the reopening of beaches and rivers to June 30, while strengthening the protocols to be observed at these water attraction sites.

“Beaches are now required to be marked with flags, signs, cones or ropes to help people space out for appropriate physical distancing requirements,” Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness explained.

He was speaking at a digital press briefing held at the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre on Friday (June 12).

The restriction which was placed on beaches and rivers on April 10, in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) was lifted on June 7, by the Government.

Persons can now visit public beaches licensed under the Beach Control Act during the operating hours from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 pm and rivers from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

They are however encouraged to remain in their individual family groups and observe social distancing rules. In addition, no more than 10 persons at any time shall gather in any one area of the beach or river. Persons are also required to wear their masks.

Individuals are restricted to swimming and jogging only on the beach, while activities such as partying, football, volleyball and dominoes are not allowed.

Vendors are also not permitted to walk the beach with items for sale. Instead, the operators of the beach must make the necessary arrangements for persons, who want to provide that service.

Additionally, the operators will not be permitted to provide any form of seating, however, persons visiting the beach are allowed to take their personal chairs.

All water attractions, sports bars, places of amusement, and nightclubs will remain closed.