BCJ to Tackle Contemporary Ethical Issues in Journalism

Story Highlights The Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica (BCJ) is to conduct media campaigns and host seminars to combat contemporary ethical issues in journalism.

This is being done as the BCJ endeavours to fulfil its mandate within the strategic objectives of being a responsive and innovative regulator, protecting vulnerable citizens, building internal capacity, and ensuring financial viability and sustainability.

According to the 2019/20 Public Bodies Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, the BCJ will seek to identify researchers to prepare report for international/regional publication and notify the relevant body of new zones for amendment of licences, so that they are more relevant to the new era.

The organisation also seeks to implement programmes and establish partnerships with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, as well as parenting groups, in an effort to facilitate youth and adult outreach.

The agency will also upgrade and review risk management capabilities and automate 100 per cent of business processes and operations over time, in collaboration with eGov Jamaica and other stakeholders.

The Broadcasting Commission of Jamaica is a statutory body established under the Broadcasting and Radio Re-Diffusion (Amendment) Act of 1986. The main function of the BCJ is to monitor and regulate the electronic media industry.

In carrying out its functions, the BCJ has responsibility for administering aspects of the Broadcasting and Radio Re-Diffusion Act (1986); Television and Sound Broadcasting Regulations (1996); Access to Information Act (2000); and the Children’s Code for Programming (2002).

The BCJ also makes recommendations for the granting or cancellation of licences for radio, television and subscriber television (STV) services and provides advice on regulatory issues to the Minister with responsibility for Information.