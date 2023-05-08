Banks and Cheswick Targeted for $450 Million in Infrastructure Upgrades

Banks in Clarendon and Cheswick in St. Thomas will benefit from infrastructure upgrade at a cost of approximately $450 million.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, in making the disclosure, said that the two communities are being targeted for works under the Rural Development Programme (RDP) in financial year 2023/24.

He was speaking during a recent tour of Banks, where he saw first-hand, some of the areas identified for improvement and met with community members and representatives of entities that will be carrying out the upgrades.

Works to be undertaken in Banks include rehabilitation of roads, drains, electricity and water systems, the building of a community centre, improvements to the Banks Basic School, and provision of indigent housing.

Minister McKenzie said that details of the scope of works will be outlined in his upcoming Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives.

“This programme (RDP) is to benefit the community and to benefit persons within the community,” he noted.

Principal of Banks Basic School, Anscha Guy-Griffiths told JIS News that the discussions for work to be done include renovating the boys’ bathroom, roof repairs, and installing perimeter fencing and a rainwater harvesting system.

“It is a good feeling,” Mrs. Guy-Griffiths said, noting that she is looking forward to seeing the works get under way.

During the tour of Banks, Minister McKenzie also visited with two persons identified under the Ministry’s Indigent Housing Programme.

One of the beneficiaries is Norman Brown who has been living in dilapidated sugar barracks for some 20 years.

“God bless. If I get this [new housing] now, I will be all right and give God more thanks,” he said, noting that his living conditions will be greatly improved.

The Ministry is spearheading the RDP, which is aimed at upgrading and bringing new life to rural communities across the island.

The programme was officially launched in the pilot community of Chambers Pen, Hanover, in June 2022, and the area is benefiting from improvements to infrastructure as well as human capacity-building at a cost of approximately $223 million.

Other beneficiary communities in this initial stage of the RDP are Cheesefield, St. Catherine, and Lawrence Tavern, St. Andrew.

RDP is a multi- stakeholder initiative involving the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF), Social Development Commission (SDC), municipal corporations, Rural Water Supply Limited, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), the Poor Relief Department, among others.