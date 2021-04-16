Bank of Jamaica’s New Board & Statutory Committees

The Bank of Jamaica (Amendment) Act, 2020 comes into effect today,16 April 2021, pursuant to the Appointed Day Notice published in the Jamaica Gazette by the Minister of Finance and the Public Service. Accordingly, BOJ announces that, effective today, the following are the members of the Board of the Bank and its two new Statutory Committees:

Bank of Jamaica Board:

Mr. Richard Byles, Chairman (ex-officio member)

Dr. Wayne Robinson, Senior Deputy Governor (ex-officio member)

Dr. Christine Clarke

Mrs. Andrea Coy

Mr. Gary “Butch” Hendrickson, CD, JP

Mr. Howard Mitchell, CD, JP

Mr. Richard Powell

Included also, as an ex-officio member, will be a Deputy Governor appointed to the Board by the Governor General in Council on the recommendation of the Board. This appointment is to be made.

Monetary Policy Committee:

Mr. Richard Byles, Chairman (ex-officio member)

Dr. Wayne Robinson, Senior Deputy Governor (ex-officio member)

Dr. Nadine McCloud

Mr. David Marston

Included also, as an ex-officio member, will be another senior executive of the Bank appointed by the Board. This appointment is to be made.

Financial Policy Committee:

Mr. Richard Byles, Cha irman (ex-officio member)

Dr. Wayne Robinson, Senior Deputy Governor (ex-officio member)

Ms. Maurene Simms, CD, Deputy Supervisor (ex-officio member)

Mrs. Myrtle Halsall, OD

Professor David Tennant

Included also, as an ex-officio member, will be another senior executive of the Bank determined by the Board. This appointment is to be made.