Bank Of Jamaica Names New Senior Deputy Governor

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has announced the appointment of Deputy Governor in charge of its Research and Economic Programming Division, and Financial Stability, Dr. Wayne Robinson, as the new Senior Deputy Governor, effective October 1, 2020.

A statement from the BOJ on Thursday (July 16) indicated that Dr. Robinson’s appointment by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, is in keeping with the recommendation of the institution’s Board of Directors, and pursuant to the Bank of Jamaica Act.

He will succeed John Robinson, who demits the post he held for seven of the over 35 years spent at the BOJ, after his contract expires on September 30, 2020.

As a career central banker for more than 30 years, Dr. Robinson has served in several capacities at the BOJ, rising through the ranks from clerk in the Information Systems Department to his current position as Deputy Governor.

According to the BOJ statement, he played a leading role in designing Jamaica’s economic programme, and in the design and implementation of monetary policy and financial market reforms.

Dr. Robinson also led the development of BOJ’s macro-prudential policy framework in addition to contributing to the strategic management of the Bank.

He has published on monetary and financial issues in a number of international journals, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Papers, Macroeconomic Dynamics and Journal of International Money and Finance.

Dr. Robinson previously served on the Boards of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) and the National Investment Bank of Jamaica.

The Commonwealth Scholar holds a PhD. in Economics from the University of Manchester, England, and MSc. and BSc. Degrees in Economics from the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The BOJ said that over the coming months, both Deputy Governors will be working jointly to ensure a smooth transition.