Bank of Jamaica Announces 2020/21 Scholarship Awardees

Bank of Jamaica is pleased to announce the 2020/21 recipients of its inaugural Colin Fitz- Herbert Bullock Scholarship and the G. Arthur Brown Memorial Scholarship.

Colin Fitz-Herbert Bullock Scholarship 2020/21 Awardee: Ms. Shennelle Guscott

Ms. Shenelle Guscott is the recipient of the inaugural Colin Fitz-Herbert Bullock Scholarship, which will support her pursuit of a Ph.D. in Economics at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus. Shenelle pursued her secondary education at St. Hugh’s High School for Girls. She matriculated to the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona Campus in 2015 and, in July 2018, was awarded a B.Sc. in Mathematics with a Minor in Economics (First Class Honours). In August 2020, she was conferred with a M.Sc. in Economics (Distinction).

Throughout her academic journey, Shenelle received a number of awards, including the Faculty of Science & Technology Dean’s Commendation for Academic Excellence Award (2017) and St. Hugh’s High School for Girls Honour Roll (2011 – 2015). Shenelle is also devoted to giving back to her community as she assists students in her community with their preparations for CSEC and CAPE examinations.

G. Arthur Brown Memorial Scholarship 2020/21 Awardee: Ms. Brooke-Ann Bowen

Ms. Brooke-Anne Bowen is the 2020/2021 recipient of the G. Arthur Brown Memorial Scholarship, which will support her pursuit of a MSc. in Economics at the University of the West Indies, Mona. Brooke-Anne pursued her secondary education at Montego Bay High School for Girls before attending Montego Bay Community College. She matriculated to the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus in 2016 and, in September 2020, was awarded a BSc. degree in Banking and Finance & Economics (First Class Honours).

During her academic journey, Brooke-Anne received numerous special awards, including UWI Academic Performance Award (2019), UWI Faculty of Social Science & Technology Performance Award (2018), UWI Faculty of Social Science’s Dean’s List (2017-2020) and the Rex Nettleford Hall Outstanding Performance and Contribution Awards (2017). Brooke-Ann is passionate about giving back to the community within which she resides and is a member of many clubs.

Bank of Jamaica congratulates Ms. Guscott and Ms. Bowen on their academic achievements and offers best wishes for their future endeavours.

Background

As a part of its outreach programme Bank of Jamaica supports education, particularly in economics, through the provision of financial support. This support is intended to allow young Jamaican economists to follow in the footsteps of the distinguished Economists in whose names the awards are made and serve Jamaica in the Economics profession with distinction.

The G. Arthur Brown Memorial Scholarship was established by the Bank in 1994 to commemorate the memory of the late, Honourable G. Arthur Brown, O.J., a former Governor of the Bank and an outstanding public servant. This annual scholarship is offered to one Jamaican national pursuing a Master’s of Science (MSc.) in Economics at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus and has a maximum tenure of two (2) academic years. The annual value of the scholarship is $900,000.00.

The Colin Fitz-Herbert Bullock Scholarship was established by the Bank in 2020 to commemorate the memory of the late Mr. Colin Bullock, a former Deputy Governor of the Bank who served Jamaica in many capacities within the Economics profession with distinction. This triennial scholarship is offered to one Jamaican national pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Economics at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus and has a maximum tenure of four (4) academic years. The annual value of the scholarship is $1,800,000.00.