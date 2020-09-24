Back-to-School Grants for Basic Schools

Minister of Education, Youth and Information, Hon. Fayval Williams, says the Early Childhood Commission has commenced the provision of back-to-school grants for basic schools.

Mrs. Williams made the disclosure during a virtual press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister, on September 22.

She said a total of $13.5 million is being distributed to the Brain Builders Centre, which offers support to children zero to three years old, while $30 million was provided for the procurement of sanitation material and personal protective equipment (PPE) for schools identified to be in need.

“These are being distributed to the basic schools,” she said.

She informed that the Officers continue to engage the school as they prepare for that moment when they will operate in a physical environment.

Mrs. Williams noted that the Early Childhood Commission also has kits and activity sheets that they have been training parents in utilising, with guidelines such as 15 minutes at a time for screen time and no more than two hours for the day.

“These are what is being recommended for our young ones,” the Minister emphasised.

“The same general guidelines for primary and secondary schools are applicable to the early-childhood education sector,” she added.