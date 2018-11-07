Back Pasture to Brown’s Hall Main Road to be Rehabilitated

Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who is also Minister of Health, addresses the recent ceremony to break ground for the new $25-million Brown’s Hall Health Centre. He also spoke about several community development projects. + - Photo: Dave Reid Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, who is also Minister of Health, addresses the recent ceremony to break ground for the new $25-million Brown’s Hall Health Centre. He also spoke about several community development projects. Story Highlights The Back Pasture to Brown’s Hall main road in St. Catherine is to be rehabilitated at a cost of $98 million.

The Back Pasture to Brown’s Hall main road in St. Catherine is to be rehabilitated at a cost of $98 million.

Member of Parliament for West Central St. Catherine, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said bushing of the roadway has started, and pedestrians and motorists traversing the area will soon have a “much smoother” road surface.

Dr. Tufton, who is also Minister of Health, was addressing a recent function to break ground for the new Brown’s Hall Health Centre.

Meanwhile, the Minister said he will be establishing a tissue culture project for ginger in the area.

“We want to commercialise ginger, but we want clean material,” he added.

According to Dr. Tufton, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries and the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) will be assisting with the project, adding that cocoa production will also be given attention.

He said the Cocoa Farmers’ Association in the area has been briefed on the project. “We are going to be working with them to improve production of cocoa, as part of the agricultural redevelopment programme,” Dr. Tufton noted.

The Member of Parliament also told the audience that the nearby Tacius Golding High School will be getting a new classroom block and that the playfield will be upgraded.

“There is a lot more in store for this community and the adjoining areas. It is all about empowering you to develop your community,” Dr. Tufton said.