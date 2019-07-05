Autopsy Suite to be Constructed

Minister of National Security, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, says a state-of-the-art autopsy suite, to be constructed soon, will facilitate the efficient and effective operations of local forensic pathologists.

Construction is slated to begin during this fiscal year and has been budgeted to cost $200 million.

During a tour of the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine (IFSLM), in Kingston on Wednesday, July 3, the Minister said the suite should impact the IFSLM’s international standing.

“The vision of the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine is to become the leading forensic laboratory in Latin America and the Caribbean Region,” he said.

Dr. Chang added that the autopsy suite will meet the needs of the nation’s six pathologists.

“This suite will result in an increase in the number of autopsies that can be performed and a reduction in the waiting time for autopsy reports. Currently, the forensic pathology service is conducted throughout the island, at private morgues and at hospitals, which are not designed to provide medico-legal autopsy service,” he said.

Acquisition of a DNA database and construction of the autopsy suite were among crime-fighting strategies discussed by the Minister during his tour.