Audio Visual Equipment to be Installed in Courts

Justice Minister, Hon. Delroy Chuck, says that audiovisual equipment will be installed in courthouses in the coming weeks.

He said the technology will allow for matters to be “recorded and kept for posterity” and address delays in the justice system.

“At the moment, the parish court judge takes longhand for everything, but with that [audiovisual] process it won’t be necessary.

“We are hoping that within a matter of weeks this audiovisual equipment can be handed over to the Chief Justice so that the… courts can be able to record and ensure that matters speed up,” he said.

Minister Chuck was addressing the official opening of the St. Elizabeth Justice Centre in Santa Cruz on Thursday (July 11).

He said the equipment will also enable vulnerable witnesses to give testimony from a remote location.

“What’s more, in appropriate cases, you may even be able to stay at your home and watch on your smartphone what is happening in court because it can be live-streamed,” he noted.

Mr. Chuck said the introduction of electrical components in courts will lead to a paperless system.