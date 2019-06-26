Attorney General’s Chambers Clears Backlog of Accident Files

Story Highlights Attorney General, Marlene Malahoo Forte, says that the backlog of accident files within the Chambers has been cleared.

She made the disclosure while contributing to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 25.

In December 2018, the Attorney General Chambers secured funding from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to embark on an accident backlog reduction project.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte said that a project team was put in place and has been working assiduously to clear all the old files and “significantly reduce the turnaround time for the accident files that we currently receive.”

She told the House that the project team has completed its work on the backlog cases “thereby allowing us to move closer to deliver justice to many, who have been enduring hardship for too long.”

A total of 2,628 files were processed during the period December 2018 to March 2019.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General informed that the recently expanded team, comprising five attorneys and one secretary, is now working on current matters and assisting with other cases assigned to the General Legal Advice Division, in an attempt to lighten the division’s caseload.

The division provides legal advice to ministries, departments and agencies of government on a wide range of subject matters.

It strives at all times to ensure that these entities operate on the pillars of good administration, fairness and natural justice.