Association of Nutritional Professionals Stages Week of Activities

Story Highlights The Jamaica Association of Professionals in Nutrition and Dietetics (JAPINAD) is hosting a week of activities from March 24 to March 30, in recognition of International Nutrition Month, under the theme ‘Taking Responsibility for Assessing Our Nation’s Nutritional Needs’.

The week of events, which coincides with JAPINAD’s 17th anniversary, involves collaboration with the Jamaica Island Nutrition Network (JINN).

Speaking to JIS News, Chairperson, Networking and Communications at JAPINAD, Asha-Gaye Graham Thompson, said that the entity has come a long way since its inception “and we still have more to come”.

The Jamaica Association of Professionals in Nutrition and Dietetics (JAPINAD) is hosting a week of activities from March 24 to March 30, in recognition of International Nutrition Month, under the theme ‘Taking Responsibility for Assessing Our Nation’s Nutritional Needs’.

The week of events, which coincides with JAPINAD’s 17th anniversary, involves collaboration with the Jamaica Island Nutrition Network (JINN).

Speaking to JIS News, Chairperson, Networking and Communications at JAPINAD, Asha-Gaye Graham Thompson, said that the entity has come a long way since its inception “and we still have more to come”.

“This week, we would like to celebrate our 17th year by making sure that our presence is felt, “she said.

Activities got under way with a church service at the Fellowship Tabernacle in Kingston on Sunday (March 24). The service focused on nutrition and parenting and general information about healthy dietary practices.

Events throughout the week will include a day of fasting and prayer, educational sessions in various parishes, as well as presentations at schools across the island.

JAPINAD seeks to encourage excellence in the practice of nutrition and dietetics and to promote the professional image and interests of nutrition, in collaboration with other healthcare professionals.