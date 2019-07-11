Assistance for Farmers Affected By Drought

Story Highlights The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), will be providing urgently needed direct assistance to farmers valued at $15 million, to help provide immediate relief from the current drought conditions.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 9.

He further informed that proper assessment is being done to determine further assistance or interventions.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), will be providing urgently needed direct assistance to farmers valued at $15 million, to help provide immediate relief from the current drought conditions.

This was disclosed by Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson, during his contribution to the 2019/20 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on July 9.

He further informed that proper assessment is being done to determine further assistance or interventions.

Mr. Hutchinson also noted that under the Ministry’s Production Incentive Programme, a further $19.95 million is to be allocated via the Members of Parliament to provide further inputs to support farmers islandwide.