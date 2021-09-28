Assessment Of Correctional Institutions To Be Undertaken

The Ministry of National Security is finalising preparations to undertake an assessment of correctional institutions islandwide, to facilitate timely budgetary allocations.

Minister without Portfolio, Senator the Hon. Matthew Samuda, says the procurement process to identify an engineering firm to conduct a full assessment of the facilities is being concluded.

The Minister was speaking during the Crime Consensus Monitoring and Oversight Committee (CCMOC) digital media briefing, on Tuesday (September 28).

He indicated that the assessment would “form the basis of programming expenditure appropriately”.

Senator Samuda said the Government’s approach to analysing the correctional institutions is similar to the strategy employed in the project to repair, renovate, and replace just over half of the police stations islandwide within the last two years.

He also advised that a new block will shortly be opened at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre for Boys, in St. Catherine

The Minister said the block is consistent with stipulated modern standards and will serve to significantly improve their accommodation.

“There are also new classrooms and other blocks [to administer associated] services to ensure that that institution is [being operated] at a particular level,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senator Samuda said several reviews of the correctional service, now under way, are intended to ensure adherence to the appropriate operational standards.

These, he pointed out, include an organisational review of the Department of Correctional Services, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service; activities by the Correctional Services Working Group examining the treatment of juveniles in custody; and reviews of the draft Offender Management Policy, and Corrections Act.

“All of these will come together in what we hope will be a modern Department of Correctional Services fitting of Jamaica in the 21st century [and] in line with the major target of reducing recidivism significantly,” Senator Samuda added.