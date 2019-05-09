Artisan Village to be Ready in Time for 2019/20 Winter Tourist Season

Story Highlights Jamaica’s first artisan village, which forms part of the US$5.7-million Hampden Wharf Development Project in Falmouth, Trelawny, will be ready in time for the 2019/20 winter tourist season.

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made the announcement following a tour of the site on May 8.

He informed that work on the village is more than 75 per cent complete.

“We were advised by the contractors that we will have a complete unit ready for inspection by end of June, so we can get our entrepreneurs connected with the facility, and have a sense of what a model shop will look like,” Mr. Bartlett stated.

Ground was broken for the US$5.7-million site last March, and this will be the first of five artisan villages to be established across the island.

It was funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund, and will accommodate 47 shops with five themed restaurants and bars; 12 mini stalls, 18 artisan shops and 12 major shops on 1.6 hectares of the land owned by the Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ).

The Tourism Minister noted that he was pleased with the progress of the development so far.

“Yes, it is taking a little time, but when you discuss with the contractors, designers, architect…, the ramification of putting a structure like this on a facility like this… and the varying elements that have to be contemplated and accommodated during the period, you will understand why changes and adjustments will have to be made, and so the timeline sort of slipped a little bit,” he pointed out.

Other aspects of the Hampden Wharf Development Project include extension of the port, paved surfaces with mixed textures and defined paths, landscaped areas, storyboards where applicable, and adaptive reuse of historic buildings.

Meanwhile, Minister Bartlett stated that the new attractions that are to come on board following the completion of the development, will provide economic opportunities for Jamaicans.

“We are providing access by way of this artisan village, and equity in terms of an equal opportunity for everyone to have a space in here. The whole idea is people travel for enhanced experiences, and an artisan village provides an enormous opportunity for us to create, to showcase and to merchandise,” he stated.