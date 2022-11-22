Area Three Tops Competition Awards Ceremony November 25

The top performers in the Transforming Our Police Service (TOPS) Competition for Area Three will be announced at an awards ceremony on Friday, November 25, during Police Week celebrations.
This event will be held at Gold View Hotel in Mandeville, Manchester, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Organised by the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA), the TOPS competition this year had some 34 stations selected to participate from the Manchester, Clarendon and St. Elizabeth police divisions.
Stations were assessed based on their compliance with specific Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) standard operating procedures relating to records management, station administration, station facility, prisoners in custody (PIC) administration and customer service.
“We are in a joyous mood this year, as for the past two years COVID-19 restrictions limited the number of police personnel, as well as staff, who could attend the awards ceremony. We are looking forward on November 25 to publicly recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of JCF personnel,” PCOA Chief Executive Officer, Otarah Byfield-Nugent, told JIS News.
Winners will be announced in the following categories: Top Division; Top Prisoners in Custody (PIC) Station; Top Division; and Top Customer Service Division, within Area Three.
Additionally, the top stations in each division will be awarded. Also, the Dr. the Hon. Marshall Hall Award will be presented to the most improved station from the previous TOPS inspections in Area Four.
The TOPS competition was first launched in 2019 in Area Two, which is comprised of the St. Ann, St. Mary and St. Elizabeth divisions. The competition has since been held in Areas Four and Five.
The awards ceremony will also be live-streamed on the JCF’s YouTube and Facebook pages and aired on PBCJ in order to accommodate wider audience participation.