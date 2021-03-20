Applications for Renewal of Environmental Permits Must Be Delivered to NEPA

While the Jamaica Development Application Portal (JDAP) utilised by the agency allows for online application submissions, Mr. Nelson explained that the configuration for the submission of renewals is being developed.

Copies of applications for permit renewal must be delivered to NEPA, 10 and 11 Caledonia Ave, Kingston 5. The deadline for environmental permit and beach licence renewals is March 31.

“JDAP is fairly new and at this point in time we are only accepting new applications for environmental permits on JDAP. In respect to the renewal of environmental permits at present, we still require that you come in to the agency to submit your application for renewal,” Mr. Nelson said.

“As it is now, the system is not yet configured to accept permit renewal applications. It is something that we are looking at, because the intention is to roll out JDAP for all the application types that we consider within the agency. That is where we intend to go even after COVID has passed,” he added.

The Applications Secretariat Branch Manager shared that JDAP has three main facilities that allow for the electronic submission of applications, the electronic payment of fees, and the tracking of applications that have been submitted. Once configured to accept permit renewal applications, future renewals will benefit from those facilities.