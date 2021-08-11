Application For Low-Cost Housing Design Competition Ends August 31

The Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation is reminding interested persons that application for the Government’s Low-Cost Housing Design Competition ends on August 31, 2021.

“We are looking forward to seeing the creative new ideas and designs emerging from the competition,” Chief Technical Director for Policy, Planning and Evaluation in the Ministry, Yaneke Watson, told JIS News

“This will help the Government see how best it can revolutionise the housing sector in Jamaica to create one that is more effective, affordable, broad-based and can be utilised by many developers and Jamaicans,” he added.

Mr. Watson noted that the competition is open to all Jamaicans regardless of their country of residence and is targeting engineers, architects, builders, and students from the built environment.

Application submissions may be done individually or in teams of a maximum of five persons via the Ministry’s website, www.megjc.gov.jm.

The Low-Cost Housing Design Competition was launched virtually on May 7 by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, and forms part of the social housing aspect of the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment (HOPE) programme.

“Applicants are expected to submit new and original design concepts that are low-cost and sustainable, especially in light of climate change. The designs should accommodate persons who are disabled and be adaptable to the various terrains of the island,” Mr. Watson said.

Design submissions will be accepted by the Ministry in four categories – one, two and three-bedroom units as well as multifamily units.

The winning designs in each category will serve as a model for the nation’s social housing programme, with a $1 million prize for first place, $500,000 for second place, and $250,000 for third place.

The competition is one of the many ways the Government is responding to the high demand for housing while optimising limited financial resources to get the best value at the least cost.

“We are engaging the architectural community, the planning community, and the environmental community to take the vast knowledge that exists, both globally and of local circumstance, and infuse it into practice to create solutions to the growing housing demand,” Mr. Watson told JIS News.