Application Deadline for ‘Christmas in July’ Trade Show Is May 26

Manufacturers and artisans looking to participate in the 2023 edition of the ‘Christmas in July’ trade show have until Friday, May 26 at 5:00 p.m. to submit their applications.
The application form can be accessed on the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) website at www.tef.gov.jm.
The trade show provides an opportunity for local producers of gifts and souvenir items to promote their products to alternative market segments.
Products may be from the categories of desktop solutions, spa and aromatherapy, décor, clothing, fine art, jewellery, souvenirs, food, and products created from organic and natural fibres.
Director of the Tourism Linkages Network (TLN), Carolyn McDonald Riley, told JIS News that it is important for persons to know the criteria that will be used for selection.
“We look at the overall design, durability [and] how [products are] constructed –meaning we look at the consistency and shelf life. We look at the labelling and the tags, packaging and accessories, pricing and, most importantly, we look at functionality,” she said, adding that persons should ensure that products work as intended.
She further indicated that participating panellists will also be looking at product relevance and cultural connections.
Mrs. McDonald Riley emphasised that persons should not delay in submitting their applications, noting that the intention is to showcase as many people as possible. More than 200 applications have already been received.
“If we need bigger space, we will get it. We just want persons to apply and to understand that there is assistance for you. If you have challenges with packaging and accessories and labelling, and so forth, there are entities that are set up for this purpose and we refer persons to those entities,” she explained.
Christmas in July is a collaborative effort of the Tourism Linkages Network, a division of the TEF, and its partners, the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) and the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA).