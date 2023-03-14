Appleton Estate Boutique Opens at Sangster Airport

An Appleton Estate Rum walkthrough boutique has been unveiled at the Sangster International Airport (SIA) departures store area, providing a welcome boost to brand Jamaica.
“Travellers to Sangster International Airport can indulge in a true taste of Jamaica with this new boutique,” said MBJ Airport Limited’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shane Munroe, at the recent unveiling.
“What it also does is offer passengers who have not had the opportunity to visit (Appleton Estate] a multisensory experience of the rich history surrounding the Estate,” he told the tourism stakeholders, local officials, and business interests.
The opening of the facility follows previous brand-Jamaica boosting activities by MBJ, such as the establishment of the Departures Lounge Bar, and the world’s first ever Bob Marley-branded restaurant dubbed ‘One Love’ after one of Marley’s most internationally recognised songs.
Mr. Munroe said that the goal is to offer passengers an experience that is uniquely Jamaican, at every step of the journey, adding that the Appleton store “showcases the country’s unique and authentic flavour and culture”.
For Campari Group Managing Director, Global Strategic Travel Retail (GSTR), Marco Cavagnera, the new Appleton boutique, located in the Dufry duty-free store at the airport, is a feather in the Campari cap.
“We are thrilled to open the Appleton Estate experience at the Montego Bay airport, just 50 miles from where our incredible rums are lovingly crafted. It’s a perfect premium location to engage shoppers by showcasing every facet of Appleton Estate, its rich history and passion for natural ingredients, ” he noted.
For his part, Dufry Group President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Latin America and the Caribbean, Enrique Urioste, said the potential of the Sangster International Airport, especially with the introduction of Appleton, is being fully realised.
“We, together with the airport authorities, recognise the potential of this airport and its growing numbers and the need to have a store like this. A store like this in Jamaica wouldn’t exist without a brand like Appleton. We are convinced that this is the beginning of a very long and successful journey, not only in this airport but in many others with Campari,” he noted.
Regional Director of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Odette Dyer, who was also on hand for the store’s unveiling, said the move by Campari has significantly improved the aesthetic appeal at the Sangster Airport.
“As you are aware, this airport is a key travel hub in the Caribbean and a core destination for the millions of travellers vacationing in Jamaica and the thousands more for whom it is a transit port,” she noted.