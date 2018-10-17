Anti-Gang Law to be Reviewed

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness emphases a point as he addresses the House of Representatives on October 16. In the background is Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson. + - Photo: Michael Sloley Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness emphases a point as he addresses the House of Representatives on October 16. In the background is Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. J.C. Hutchinson.



The Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, popularly called the ‘anti-gang’ legislation is to be reviewed and amended.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, during the sitting of the House of Representatives on October 16.

The Act makes provision for the disruption and suppression of criminal organisations and outlines offences, in order to restore a sense of security in the Jamaican society and strengthen the capacity of law-enforcement agencies to deal with crime effectively.

Prime Minister Holness said the Ministry of National Security is working on the amendments.

“We have named the committee and, very shortly, the Minister of National Security should be calling the committee to sit, to start the review of the legislation,” he informed.

According to the Memorandum of Objects and Reasons, the Act seeks to prohibit persons from: establishing a criminal organisation; taking part in, or participating in a criminal organisation; providing or obtaining a benefit from a criminal organisation; and harbouring or concealing a participant in a criminal organisation.

The legislation was passed in 2014 in both Houses of Parliament.