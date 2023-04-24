Anglican Church Salutes Hon. Lensley Wolfe’s Legacy of Service

The Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands (Anglican) has saluted “the legacy of service in God’s name and the Church” by the late Mr. Justice Lensley Wolfe, who died on Tuesday, April 18 after ailing for some time.
A Statement issued by The Most Rev. Howard Gregory, Archbishop of the West Indies and Bishop of Jamaica & The Cayman Islands, noted that the Church had benefitted tremendously from the legal acuity of the former Chief Justice who served the Diocese as Registrar and then Chancellor, from 1996 to 2014. His 18 years in these positions spanned the tenure of three Diocesan Bishops – The Rt. Rev. Neville deSouza, The Rt. Rev. Aldred Reid, and the Most Rev. Howard Gregory, who was enthroned as Diocesan Bishop in 2012.
“The former Chancellor was widely respected across the Diocese for the outspoken and fearless manner in which he ensured that the Church complied with the legal provisions in the Canons which govern its operation,” Archbishop Gregory said.
A loyal Past Student of St. Jago High School, Mr. Justice Wolfe also served as Chairman of the School’s Board of Governors; Chairman of the Farquharson House Management Committee; and Chairman of the Advisory Board, with respect to the marriage of Divorced persons. The former Diocesan Lay Reader was an ardent member of the St. Jude’s Church, Stony Hill, and subsequently, the Cathedral of St. Jago de-la-Vega in Spanish Town.
In the words of the late Mr. Justice Wolfe who, at his retirement, spoke about his lifelong relationship with the Anglican Church darting back to his boyhood: “The Church is responsible for everything that I have achieved. It’s been a tremendous experience being Chancellor.”
In his Statement, Archbishop Gregory expressed appreciation on behalf of The Diocese of Jamaica & the Cayman Islands for the selfless contribution by Mr. Justice Wolfe and extended condolences to his widow Audrey, their three daughters Althea, Natalie and Simone, a Supreme Court Judge, and other family members.