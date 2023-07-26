Amendment to CCPA Creates Kinder, Gentler Environment for Children – Minister Williams

The amendment to the Child Care and Protection Act (CCPA) will create a “kinder and gentler environment” for Jamaican children, says Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams.

Among other things, she noted that children with behavioural challenges will be assessed by competent behavioural specialists.

“A care plan will be agreed [on], having regard to the results of a social enquiry report and a psychological or psychiatric report,” she pointed out, during Wednesday’s (July 26) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House.

The Child Care and Protection (Amendment) (No.2) Act, which was approved by the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 26), will repeal Section 24 of the legislation, ending the practice of children deemed uncontrollable, who have not committed an offence, from being placed in penal institutions.

Under Section 24, the court can make an order that could result in the child being sent to a correctional centre, if the parent can prove to the court that he/she is unable to control the child.

Minister Williams noted that the amendment to the legislation will enable Jamaica to become compliant with its obligations under notable international treaties on child justice and child rights.

She said it will also establish a “fairer and more equitable means” of treating cases involving children with behavioural challenges.

Last month, Jamaica’s first non-residential therapeutic centre was opened at Maxfield Park Children’s Home in St. Andrew.

“We are scouting out two other locations because we want the access to be granted to all Jamaicans, regardless of where they are,” Minister Williams said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, noted that the Ministry’s Child Diversion and Victim Services programmes have been successful in assisting children.

He said the Government intends to amend the Child Diversion Act to allow for referrals to be made by a wider group of people.

At present, referrals can only be made to a child diversion officer by the police or the court.

“Where those referrals take place, we not only have psychological support and testing but we have mentors, most of whom are Justices of the Peace (JP), to assist these youngsters. What we hope to do is expand the Act to allow referrals to come from the school guidance counsellors and from parents who have troubled children,” he said.

Minister Chuck said there are many success stories from children who have given testimonials about the mentorship they received from JPs.

“The Child Diversion Programme is one of the areas where the judges have been begging us to expand because they have seen that it has been so successful [in getting] children who, for one reason or another, have been wayward, on the right path,” Minister Chuck said.